Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of killing two of its soldiers

YEREVAN/BAKU, June 5 Armenia said on Thursday
that forces of neighbouring Azerbaijan had killed two of its
soldiers at the border between the two countries involved in an
unresolved conflict that killed about 30,000 people in the early
1990s.
A military conflict between ethnic Azeris and Armenians
erupted in 1991 over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave
within Azerbaijan with a majority Armenian population.
Armenian-backed forces seized the area and seven surrounding
Azeri districts.
Armenia's Defence Ministry spokesman said the latest
incident occurred miles from Nagorno-Karabakh, where sporadic
violence still flares along a ceasefire line negotiated in 1994.
Skirmishes around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the border
between Armenia and Azerbaijan underline the risk of broader
conflict in the South Caucasus, where vital oil and natural gas
flow from the Caspian region to Europe.
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry spokesman declined to comment
on the Armenian accusation.
The incident comes a day after the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) head Didier Burkhalter visited
the region and urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to find a peaceful
solution to the conflict.
An Azeri officer was killed a few days ago at another part
of the border and the country's defence ministry accused Armenia
of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Efforts to reach a permanent settlement of the
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have failed despite mediation led by
France, Russia and the United States.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain enclave back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia, an ally of Russia, says it would not stand by if
Nagorno-Karabakh were attacked.
