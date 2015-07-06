Armenian protesters call for evening rally after police remove barricades

| YEREVAN, July 6
YEREVAN, July 6 Armenian protest leaders called
for a rally on Monday evening in the capital Yerevan after
police briefly arrested dozens of protesters and removed
barricades following two weeks of demonstrations over elecricity
prices.
Thousands of people have been protesting in the evenings
over the electricity price increase which is due to take effect
on Aug. 1, though their numbers fall during the day.
President Serzh Sargsyan's promise to suspend the price rise
for households until after an independent review failed to end
protests in the ex-Soviet country of 3.2 million that has been
hit by economic downturn in Russia, its main trading partner.
On Monday, police reopened Bagramyan Avenue without
resorting to force while a representative for the protest
organisers called for a rally in nearby Freedom Square.
"We won't give up our demands, we will continue our fight,"
Arthur Harutyunyan said, reading from a statement.
The state regulatory commission decided in June that
household electricity prices should rise after the distribution
company, a subsidiary of Russian firm Inter RAO,
citing a decline in the dram currency, asked for a price hike.
Armenian officials have called the planned increases
justified but the government says it will cover the price rise
out of state funds until an independent audit of Inter RAO's
subsidiary is completed. That review has not yet begun.
