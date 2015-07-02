Russia warns against "colour revolution" in Armenia

* Armenians protest against electricity price rise
* Russia wary of protests turning political
* Other ex-Soviet states have seen "colour revolutions"
By Timothy Heritage and Hasmik Mkrtchyan
MOSCOW/YEREVAN, July 2 In a veiled warning to
the West, Russia cautioned on Thursday against any attempt to
spark a new "colour revolution" in Armenia by exploiting
protests against electricity prices for political ends.
Large crowds of mostly young people have been protesting in
the Armenian capital Yerevan for more than 10 days, demanding
the government scrap plans to raise the price of electricity for
households.
Russia has been wary of unrest on its borders since
governments fell in Georgia's 2003 Rose Revolution, Ukraine's
2003-04 Orange Revolution and Kiev's 2014 Maidan protests -
events in which it says the West backed the protesters.
"You know how the 'colour revolutions', and the Maidan in
Ukraine, started," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
at a BRICS Youth Summit gathering of young people from Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) in Moscow.
"The current developments in Armenia - there is also a
temptation among many to use them to whip up anti-government
sentiment although the root of these events is purely economic,"
Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.
"It seems useful for someone to go further and develop these
processes in a political way."
Lavrov said that the West in particular was paying
increasing attention to the role of young people in shaping
national agendas, including through "peaceful protest".
His comments were the closest any senior Russian official
has come to suggesting the West may have or be seeking a role in
the protest in Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, to
pull it further out of Moscow's orbit.
FEAR OF COLOUR REVOLUTION
Thousands of protesters have been gathering every evening in
Yerevan though their numbers dwindle during the day. Police
tried to disperse them with water cannon early last week but the
protest continued and has been peaceful since then.
The protesters have ignored concessions offered by President
Serzh Sargsyan, saying they want the price rise of up to 22
percent planned by the distribution company, a subsidiary of
Russian firm Inter RAO, to be scrapped entirely.
The protesters have avoided chanting anti-government
slogans, saying their demands are limited to the electricity
price dispute, though many also complain about alleged
corruption in Armenia.
"I think the process of these protests is largely over - or
if not over, heading that way," Armenian political analyst
Alexander Iskandaryan told Reuters in Yerevan.
But Russian leaders fear unrest in neighbouring states could
encourage protests in Russia and President Vladimir Putin said
last year that Moscow "should do everything necessary" to
prevent such a "colour revolution" in Russia.
Armenia, in the southern Caucasus, was once part of the
Soviet Union and its 3.2 million people have been hit hard by an
economic downturn in Russia, its main ally and trading partner.
It is also part of the Eurasian Economic Union, a political
and economic bloc set up by Moscow to try to match the economic
strength of the European Union, China and the United States.
The Kremlin has said it is up to Armenia's government and
the protesters to resolve the dispute themselves.
(Additional reporting Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by
Louise Ireland)