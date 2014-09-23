ARM Holdings unveils new processor for connected homes, factories

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23
ARM Holdings
unveiled a new chip design on Tuesday suited for factory
automation, cars and home security systems, underscoring the
company's focus on a growing wave of Internet-connected
industrial and household devices.
Cambridge, England-based ARM licenses its processor
technology to chipmakers across the smartphone industry, but its
intellectual property is also used in everything from DVD
players to coffee makers.
ARM is beefing up its offering of technology aimed at
"smart," connected-home and industrial devices, a trend
electronics companies are betting will fuel new growth as the
explosive demand for smartphones loses steam.
ARM Chief Executive Simon Segars said many connected-home
products currently on the market serve little purpose to most
consumers, adding that the best smart devices in the future will
be those which clearly save people money.
"The day the refrigerator talks to the milk carton, that's
in a gimmicky category. But to have the dishwasher and
refrigerator coordinate their cycles to reduce the electricity
load - that becomes useful," Segars told Reuters on Monday.
The Cortex-M7 processor design announced on Tuesday is meant
for high-end microcontroller chips and has been licensed by
chipmakers Atmel, Freescale and
STMicroelectronics.
Microcontrollers are tiny computers on a chip and are used
in everything from cars to microwave ovens.
The new processor's computing power is comparable to a
personal computer from the mid-1990s and is capable of handling
image recognition in a home security camera or voice recognition
in a smart car audio system, according to ARM.
Last year, ARM's licensees sold a bit more than 10 billion
chips made with ARM processor technology, about half of which
went into mobile devices, with the rest used in everything from
washing machines to digital TVs.
"We're looking at everywhere computing happens and seeing an
opportunity for an ARM processor," Segars said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by G Crosse)