UPDATE 1-Israel's Arrow 3 missile shield fails interception test -sources

(Adds Defence Ministry clarification, paragraph 6)
JERUSALEM Dec 16 Israel's upgraded ballistic
missile shield failed its first live interception test on
Tuesday, security sources said, a fresh setback for the
U.S.-supported system billed as a bulwark against Iran.
Operators of the Arrow 3 battery at Palmahim air base on the
Mediterranean coast cancelled the launch of its interceptor
missile after it failed to lock on to a target missile fired
over the sea, the sources said.
"There was a countdown to the launch and then nothing
happened," one source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "A
decision was made not to waste the interceptor missile."
Arrow is among several elements of an integrated Israeli
aerial shield built up to withstand potential future missile and
rocket attacks by Iran, Syria or their guerrilla allies in
Lebanon and Gaza.
Israel's Defence Ministry said that "within the framework of
preparations for a future interception test, a target missile
was launched and carried out its trajectory successfully".
It later added, in a statement, that "the conditions had not
been ripe for launching an interceptor missile".
Arrow 3 interceptors are designed to fly above the earth's
atmosphere, where their warheads detach to become kamikaze
satellites, or "kill vehicles", that track and slam into the
targets. Such high-altitude shoot-downs are meant to safely
destroy incoming nuclear, biological or chemical missiles.
Arrow is jointly developed by state-owned Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) and U.S. firm Boeing Co. Its earlier
version, Arrow 2, was deployed more than a decade ago and
officials put its success rate in trials at around 90 percent.
But an Arrow 2 interception test on Sept 9 ended
inconclusively, the Defence Ministry has said. The U.S. journal
Defense News later reported that the Arrow 2 interceptor missile
had missed its target.
