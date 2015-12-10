Israel says Arrow 3 missile shield aces test, hitting target in space

| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israel's upgraded Arrow
ballistic missile shield passed a full interception test on
Thursday, hitting a target in space meant to simulate the
trajectory of the long-range weapons held by Iran, Syria and
Hezbollah, the Defence Ministry said.
The success was a boost for "Arrow 3", among Israeli missile
defence systems that get extensive U.S. funding. Its first
attempt at a full trial, held a year ago, was aborted due to
what designers said was a faulty deployment of the target.
"The success of the Arrow 3 system today ... is an important
step towards one of the most important projects for Israel and
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) becoming operational," said
Joseph Weiss, IAI's chief executive officer.
Arrow 3 interceptors are designed to fly beyond the earth's
atmosphere, where their warheads detach to become 'kamikaze'
satellites, or "kill vehicles", that track and slam into the
targets. Such high-altitude shoot-downs are meant to safely
destroy incoming nuclear, biological or chemical missiles.
The Arrow system is jointly developed by state-owned IAI and
U.S. firm Boeing Co. and U.S. officials were present for
the test. The earlier Arrow 2 was deployed more than a decade
ago and officials put its success rate in trials at around 90
percent.
The United States has its own system for intercepting
ballistic missiles in space, Aegis, but a senior Israeli
official played down any comparison with Arrow 3.
While it "might be true" that the allies were alone in
having such proven capabilities, "Israel is not on the level of
the U.S.," Yair Ramati, head of anti-missile systems at the
Defence Ministry, told reporters.
Arrow serves as the top tier of an integrated Israeli shield
built up to withstand various potential missile or rocket
salvoes. The bottom tier is the already deployed short-range
Iron Dome interceptor, while a system called David's Sling, due
to be fielded next year, will shoot down mid-range missiles.
Israel's strategic outlook has shifted in recent months,
given the international deal in July curbing Iran's nuclear
programme, the depletion of the Syrian army's arsenal in that
country's civil war and Hezbollah's reinforcement of Damascus
against the rebels. Israel and Hamas fought a Gaza war in 2014
but the Palestinian enclave has been relatively quiet since.
Nonethless, a senior Israeli official said there was no sign
of waning government support or weakening U.S. backing for the
various missile defence programmes.
"Everyone knows that you have to prepare with an eye well
beyond the horizon, especially as the enemy's capabilities
improve all the time," the senior official told Reuters.
In the coming months the Defence Ministry and Israeli
military will discuss a possible schedule for deployment of
Arrow 3, Ramati said, adding that further tests of the system
were expected.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)