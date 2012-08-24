Nike to stand by Lance Armstrong despite fall from grace

Aug 24 Nike Inc plans to continue to
support Lance Armstrong even after the seven-time Tour de France
cycling champion is stripped of his titles for deciding to no
longer fight charges of doping, while bicycle maker Trek is
analyzing the situation.
"Lance has stated his innocence and has been unwavering on
this position. Nike plans to continue to support Lance and the
Lance Armstrong Foundation, a foundation that Lance created to
serve cancer survivors," Nike said in a prepared statement.
Late on Thursday, Armstrong said he would no longer fight
allegations from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that he cheated
throughout his career by using performance enhancing drugs.
"Enough is enough," said Armstrong, a cancer survivor
considered one of the all-time greats in his sport, in a
statement.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced it would strip
Armstrong of his titles and ban him from competitive cycling.
Nike, the world's biggest sportswear maker, is a longtime
supporter of Armstrong and Livestrong, his organization to help
cancer survivors and raise money for cancer research.
Since 2004, Nike has helped Livestrong raise over $100
million and created the Livestrong yellow wristbands that became
a global phenomenon with over 84 million bands distributed.
Trek Bicycle Corp has sponsored Armstrong since 1999 and
sponsors the Radio Shack Nissan Trek team at the Tour de France.
The Wisconsin-based bike company said it is monitoring
developments. It has not pulled its sponsorship of Armstrong in
the triathlons he has done or other bike rides.
Trek also sells Livestrong branded bikes.