UPDATE 3-Armstrong's marketing appeal may survive title loss

* Work on cancer seen helping blunt doping allegations
* Nike, AB InBev, and Oakley stand by Armstrong
* Fact that Armstrong is retired also seen helpful
* Lance Armstrong Foundation gets boost in donations
By Phil Wahba and Martinne Geller
Aug 24 Lance Armstrong's triumph over cancer and
his fundraising efforts make him an effective pitchman even
after his status as one of history's greatest cyclists was
tarnished by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to strip him
of his championship titles, marketing experts say.
Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, top
beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev and sunglass maker
Oakley, owned by Luxottica, all said they would stand
by the 40-year-old American, who on Friday lost his record seven
Tour de France wins after he decided to stop fighting USADA
charges that he used performance-enhancing drugs.
"Lance has stated his innocence and has been unwavering on
this position. Nike plans to continue to support Lance and the
Lance Armstrong Foundation, a foundation that Lance created to
serve cancer survivors," Nike said in a statement.
Other sponsors including Trek Bicycle Corp, a leading bike
maker, and 24 Hour Fitness, which operates fitness clubs, said
they were monitoring the situation.
Texas-born Armstrong has been one of the most successful and
polarizing cyclists of all time, surviving testicular cancer to
win the Tour de France an unprecedented seven times from 1999 to
2005. He has become a prominent advocate for cancer research and
awareness through the Lance Armstrong Foundation and Livestrong
mission.
But Armstrong has also been fighting allegations that he had
doped throughout his career. He maintained his innocence in a
statement on Thursday, but said he no longer had the stomach to
contest the USADA's charges, saying "enough is enough."
Robert Boland, professor of sports management at New York
University, said Armstrong's extensive work on cancer has made
him a hero to many, and will help blunt the impact of the doping
allegations.
Livestrong has raised over $470 million for cancer research,
in part through the sale of its yellow wristband that became a
global phenomenon with over 84 million bands distributed.
"His story has not been diminished. Here's a guy who
essentially was at death's door with cancer and came back. That
example still makes him very compelling," Boland said.
Still, Boland said it would be difficult for Armstrong to
continue to endorse bicycles or bicycle equipment, since he has
now been banned from competitions. "If he can't show up at
certain events, how do you use him?"
LIVESTRONG TO SURVIVE
Armstrong's net worth has been estimated at roughly $125
million. According to Forbes magazine, he earns more than $10
million a year in speaking fees and endorsement deals.
Any impact on his earning potential is mitigated by the fact
that Armstrong is retired - he last participated in the Tour de
France in 2010 - unlike Tiger Woods who almost three years ago
faced scandal when he was at the height of his golf powers.
But retired athletes can still rake in millions from a
robust calendar of speaking engagements, such as giving a
keynote speech at a trade show.
Armstrong earns $150,000 per speaking engagement and that he
does about twenty per year, according to his agent, Bill
Stapleton, who predicted that Armstrong will remain "incredibly
marketable" because his fans will stay loyal.
"I think if we talked in five years, he'll still be making
speeches, he'll still have his sponsors, and his foundation will
have made over a billion dollars," Stapleton told Reuters.
Indeed, the Lance Armstrong Foundation said that it had seen
a 30 percent spike in donations on Friday, and that the
nonprofit group had seen an outpouring of support for the
cyclist.
SportsOneSource analyst Matt Powell said some sponsors might
downplay Armstrong for a little while but that as long as he is
not actually proven to have taken drugs, they should resume.
"I don't think it will affect his sponsors unless at some
point it's proven that he's taken drugs," Powell said.
AB InBev said Armstrong would continue to be a spokesman for
its beer, Michelob Ultra. "He has inspired millions with his
athletic achievement and his commitment to helping cancer
survivors and their families," said Paul Chibe, vice president
of U.S. marketing.
Armstrong is also co-owner of Honey Stinger, a maker of
energy bars and gels based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The
company said it will continue working with him and will continue
to support the Lance Armstrong Foundation.
There was no immediate comment from Armstrong's other
corporate sponsors, including RadioShack and exercise
bike maker Johnson Health Tech.
George Belch, a founder of San Diego State University's
Sports Business MBA program, said Armstrong was less of a draw
for major advertisers since his retirement.
"I don't see the Fortune 500 companies knocking on his door
anymore," Belch said, though he guessed that Armstrong would
continue to be attractive to smaller brands.
Armstrong signed a three-year deal with Michelob in October
2009. The company said it was sticking by Armstrong but did not
say whether it would renew the relationship.