UPDATE 1-Armstrong World Q3 profit beats; cuts 2011 rev outlook

* Q3 adj EPS $0.86 vs est $0.84

* Q3 rev up 5 pct

* Cuts 2011 rev outlook to $2.85-$2.9 bln from $2.9-$3.0 bln

Oct 31 Armstrong World Industries Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower costs, but cut its 2011 revenue outlook range, hurt by a decline in volumes at its domestic residential businesses.

The maker of flooring products, ceiling systems and kitchen and bathroom cabinets said it continued to see prolonged weakness in its residential-focused businesses, reflecting reduced opportunity in the new housing and remodeling market.

For 2011, the company now expects revenue of $2.85-$2.9 billion, down from its prior view of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion.

For the third quarter, the Pennsylvania-based company posted a net income of $52.5 million, or 89 cents per share, compared with $24.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 86 cents per share.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $773.6 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 5 percent to $118.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 84 cents a share, on revenue of $778.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $45 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))