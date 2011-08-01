UPDATE 1-Armstrong World Industries Q2 misses Wall Street view

* Q2 adj EPS $0.70 vs est $0.71

* Q2 sales up 3 pct

* Ups lower end of 2011 sales view (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Armstrong World Industries Inc posted a higher quarterly profit which missed analysts' expectations by a penny, hurt by volume decline in most of its businesses.

"Volumes were down in most of our business, reflecting the cautionary economic environment in which we continue to operate, Chief Executive Matt Espe said in a statement.

"We were, however, able to achieve increased profitability through the continued execution of our cost savings plans."

The maker of floors, ceilings and cabinets Lancaster now expects to save about $90 million in 2011, up from its prior estimate of $65 million.

It raised the lower end of its revenue outlook for 2011 to $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion from $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion.

For the second quarter, the Pennsylvania-based company posted net income of $37.9 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $26.8 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 70 cents per share.

Net sales rose 3 percent to $748.6 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 71 cents a share, on revenue of $757.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $39.50 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)