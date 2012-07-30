UPDATE 1-Armstrong World cuts full-year forecast

* Q2 adj. EPS $0.71 vs est $0.78

* Q2 revenue falls 5 pct

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.40-$2.70 vs prev $2.75-$3.15

* Sees FY 2012 revenue $2.75 bln-$2.85 bln vs prev $2.9 bln-$3.0 bln

July 30 Residential furnishing company Armstrong World Industries Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its full-year outlook, citing weak demand in Europe and the United States.

The maker of floors, ceilings and cabinets forecast full-year adjusted earnings of between $2.40 and $2.70 per share on revenue of between $2.75 billion and $2.85 billion.

It had earlier expected earnings of between $2.75 and $3.15 per share on revenue of between $2.9 billion and $3.0 billion.

"We now expect our residential and commercial remodel opportunity to be lower as the domestic economic recovery decelerates and Eurozone economic conditions continue to worsen," Chief Financial Officer Tom Mangas said in a statement.

Chief Executive Matt Espe said volumes declined across all its businesses, especially in Europe.

Armstrong World, which also forecast weak third-quarter sales, increased its cost-saving target by $15 million to $200 million.

Net income rose to $41.8 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $37.9 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 71 cents per share.

Net sales fell 5 percent to $709.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 78 cents per share, on revenue of $762.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Armstrong's shares fell 14 percent to $39.01 - their lowest in 8 months - on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.