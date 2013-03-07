版本:
Uranium One shareholders approve ARMZ deal

March 7 Uranium One Inc shareholders voted in favor of Russia's state-owned ARMZ's offer to take the company private by buying the rest of the shares it does not already own.

The Russian uranium company agreed in January to pay C$1.3 billion to take Uranium One private.
