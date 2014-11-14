UBS has 3.5 pct of Italian publisher Mondadori-filing

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
MILAN Nov 14 Swiss bank UBS held 3.48 percent of Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori as of Nov. 6, market regulator Consob said on Friday on its website.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.