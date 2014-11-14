版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五

UBS has 3.5 pct of Italian publisher Mondadori-filing

MILAN Nov 14 Swiss bank UBS held 3.48 percent of Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori as of Nov. 6, market regulator Consob said on Friday on its website.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
