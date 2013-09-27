ArQule up on hope for lung cancer drug revival

Sept 27 ArQule Inc shares jumped 19
percent on hopes that additional data from a discontinued trial
could revive its experimental drug, tivantinib, as a treatment
for lung cancer.
Last October, ArQule and Daiichi Sankyo Inc stopped
a late-stage trial of tivantinib to treat lung cancer after
determining that the drug did not improve patient survival.
ArQule is expected to present additional data from the trial
at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference in
Amsterdam, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Adnan Butt.
Details from the lung cancer trial "could validate the
mechanism of action for the drug and potentially allow a path
forward in lung cancer as well," Butt said. The drug is
currently being studied as a treatment for hepatocellular
carcinoma - the most common form of liver cancer.
"If tivantinib development seems likely to continue in lung
cancer, that's a positive," he added.
The drug has also failed a mid-stage trial on patients with
colorectal cancer.
Shares of the company were trading up 14 percent at $2.83 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq.