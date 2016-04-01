版本:
Array Bio stops study testing drug for ovarian cancer

April 1 Array BioPharma Inc said it was abandoning a late-stage study testing its experimental drug on ovarian cancer patients, after an interim analysis showed the trial would likely fail.

The drug, binimetinib, is also being tested for use in patients with skin cancer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

