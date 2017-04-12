U.S. ITC to investigate Sony patent infringement claims against Arris

WASHINGTON, April 12 The U.S. International
Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has launched a patent
infringement investigation of television set-top boxes and other
components that Arris International supplies to Comcast Corp
and DirecTV for their Xfinity and Genie
customers.
The U.S. ITC said in a statement it had launched the probe
in response to a complaint filed by Sony Corp of Tokyo
and Sony Electronics of San Diego. Arris International PLC
and its subsidiaries were named as respondents in the
case, which alleges that Arris has imported digital and
satellite television products that infringe upon Sony patents.
(Reporting by David Alexander)