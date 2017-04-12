版本:
2017年 4月 13日

U.S. ITC to investigate Sony patent infringement claims against Arris

WASHINGTON, April 12 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has launched a patent infringement investigation of television set-top boxes and other components that Arris International supplies to Comcast Corp and DirecTV for their Xfinity and Genie customers.

The U.S. ITC said in a statement it had launched the probe in response to a complaint filed by Sony Corp of Tokyo and Sony Electronics of San Diego. Arris International PLC and its subsidiaries were named as respondents in the case, which alleges that Arris has imported digital and satellite television products that infringe upon Sony patents.

