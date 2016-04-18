RPT-Arrium administrator and Morgan Stanley agree to work on $75 mln debt

(Repeat story, no change to text)
SYDNEY, April 18 The administrator for troubled
Australian steel and iron ore group Arrium Ltd said it
had agreed to work toward a "constructive" outcome with Morgan
Stanley after the investment bank took legal steps to call in a
three-year-old debt.
Morgan Stanley filed action in the Delaware Chancery Court
in the United States on Friday seeking orders that Arrium and
its units repay a $75.4 million credit facility the U.S. bank
provided in 2013, according to legal publishers Law360.com and
Arrium's administrator, KordaMentha Pty Ltd.
KordaMentha replied with a separate action in the Federal
Court of Australia to block Morgan Stanley's attempt to collect
the debt. This action has now been stayed after the agreement
between the two parties to work together to resolve the issue.
"The parties are now working constructively towards an
outcome that will align all interests of the lender group in
supporting the best possible outcome for the Arrium Group,
including the employees of the businesses in Australia and
overseas," according to a KordaMentha statement on Monday.
Morgan Stanley's legal move had threatened to scupper
efforts to restructure Arrium. Already, at the prompting of the
Australian Workers Union and Arrium's major lenders, the firm's
original administrator Grant Thornton had to be replaced by
KordaMentha, known for winning payout from bankrupt companies.
Arrium descent into voluntary administration, a potential
prelude to bankruptcy, underscores the uphill battle facing
smaller companies with high debt versus larger and more
efficient sector giants.
It also exposes how creditors are souring on indebted
resources companies in the current tough climate.
Faced with the prospect of years of low iron ore and steel
prices, Arrium endured a backlash from creditors who rejected a
$927 million recapitalisation plan signed with Blackstone
private equity group's GSO Capital Partners in February.
The plan would have left lenders of A$2.8 billion ($2.15
billion) in unsecured debt with repayments of only 55 Australian
cents on the dollar.
Morgan Stanley's loan is linked to Arrium's U.S. business,
including its profitable ore grinding Moly-Cop unit, the most
profitable part of Arrium's business, according to KordaMentha.
($1 = 1.3043 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)