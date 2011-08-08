Arrow Elec makes tender offer for Japan's Chip One Stop

TOKYO Aug 8 U.S. technology distributor Arrow Electronics said on Monday it has launched a tender offer for Chip One Stop , a Japanese Internet retailer of electronics devices.

The Japanese unit of Arrow Electronics has offered 220,000 yen per share of Chip One Stop. The offer is valid between Aug. 9 and Sept. 20.

Before the release on Monday, shares of Chip One Stop settled at 80,000 yen, a 0.1 percent rise, against a 2.2 decline in the benchmark Nikkei average . (Reporting by James Topham)