Arrow Elec makes tender offer for Japan's Chip One Stop

Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
TOKYO Aug 8 U.S. technology distributor Arrow Electronics said on Monday it has launched a tender offer for Chip One Stop , a Japanese Internet retailer of electronics devices.
The Japanese unit of Arrow Electronics has offered 220,000 yen per share of Chip One Stop. The offer is valid between Aug. 9 and Sept. 20.
Before the release on Monday, shares of Chip One Stop settled at 80,000 yen, a 0.1 percent rise, against a 2.2 decline in the benchmark Nikkei average . (Reporting by James Topham)
Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
