CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Arrow Q3 profit beats, sees Q4 above estimates

(Corrects year-ago revenue in paragraph 6 to $4.66 bln, from $3.67 bln)

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.25-$1.37, rev $5.29-$5.69 bln

* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $5

* Q3 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.17

* Q3 revenue $5.19 bln vs est $5.26 bln

Oct 26 Technology distributor Arrow Electronics posted third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations helped by acquisitions in high-margin markets, and forecast fourth-quarter results above estimates.

The company, which sells products made by Intel , Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft , sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.37 per share on revenue of $5.29-$5.69 billion .

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.25 per share for the fourth quarter, on revenue of $5.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's third-quarter net income rose to $132.2 million, or $1.15 cents per share, from $118.5 million, or $1 per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.20 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $5.19 billion from $4.66 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share, on revenue of $5.26 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)