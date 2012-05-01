CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Arrow Electronics forecasts weak profit, shares fall

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $1.08-$1.20 vs est $1.23
* Sees Q2 sales $5.04 bln to $5.44 bln vs est $5.21 bln
* Q1 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $1.08
* Q1 sales $4.89 bln vs est $4.91 bln
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
May 1 Arrow Electronics Inc, a
distributor of electronic components, forecast a quarterly
profit below analyst estimates, sending its shares down as much
as 10 percent on Tuesday.
The company, which sells products made by Intel,
Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft, said it expects
second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.08 to $1.20 per share and
total sales of $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting the company to earn
$1.23 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results of Arrow and its peers are often considered
indicators for technology spending as they distribute everything
from personal computers to microchips and occupy a central
position in the technology supply chain.
Rival Synnex Corp had forecast a weak second-quarter
citing transition of certain customer contracts to a
fee-for-service arrangement, but analysts said the company could
be facing demand shortage from its retailer customers.
Arrow also posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings
as sales fell at its global components segment in Asia and
Europe
First-quarter net income fell to $113.6 million, or $1 per
share, from $136.3 million, or $1.16 per share, a year ago.
The company, which competes with Ingram Micro, Synnex
and Avnet Inc, earned $1.05 per share excluding special
items.
Sales fell to $4.89 billion from $5.22 billion last year.
Sales at its global components segment, which distributes
computer hardware like batteries, connectors and embedded
displays, and brought in 69 percent of the company's sales last
year, fell 14 percent to $3.35 billion.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting first-quarter
earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $4.91 billion.
Arrow had said last month that it would buy Altimate for
48.1 million euros ($63.98 million) to expand in Europe -- its
third acquisition this year after Asset Recovery Corp and
TechTurn Ltd.
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company fell to a
three month low of $37.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.