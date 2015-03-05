Arrowhead buys Novartis' RNAi portfolio

| March 5
March 5 Arrowhead Research Corp said it
acquired Novartis AG's RNAi assets to fortify its
position in the field of gene therapy that aims to wipe out
disease-causing proteins.
The deal gives Arrowhead the freedom to operate in any
target for any indication, strengthening the belief that RNAi
therapeutics is a bilateral field - there's Alnylam and there's
Arrowhead, Chief Executive Christopher Anzalone told Reuters.
Novartis is eligible to receive $25 million in Arrowhead
shares within 30 days, which would make it the second-largest
shareholder based on Arrowhead's market value on Wednesday.
French drugmaker Sanofi SA bought a 12 percent
stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for $700 million
last year.
Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapy has stirred the
interest of drugmakers as it aims to silence certain genes to
inhibit the production of disease-causing proteins.
Available therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, try to
inactivate these proteins by binding to them.
The deal announced on Thursday gives Arrowhead access to
Novartis' RNAi portfolio and associated assets, including
various patents and three drugs in the preclinical stage.
It also includes a component that could enhance the
efficiency of Arrowhead's RNAi triggers, and provides access to
some Alnylam intellectual property on 30 gene-targets
hand-picked by Novartis.
"It's a complicated and unsettled IP landscape and we have
just increased our freedom here," Anzalone said.
Alnylam and another major competitor, Isis Pharmaceuticals
Inc, extended their partnership earlier this
year to cross-license IP on four disease-targets.
Thursday's transaction, which also includes a $10 million
cash component, is reminiscent of a 2011 deal between Arrowhead
and Roche Holding AG, where Roche transferred its RNA
assets in exchange for a stake.
The Roche deal gave Arrowhead its delivery platform, which
is used to shepherd RNAs to their specified target, shielding
them from enzymes that tend to destroy them.
California-based Arrowhead had a market value of $411.5
million as of Wednesday.