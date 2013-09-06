FDA: Arsenic levels in rice not dangerous in short term

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Friday that after testing 1,300 samples
of rice and rice products, it has determined that the amount of
detectable arsenic is too low to cause immediate or short-term
negative health effects.
The agency said its next step will be to use new tools that
provide greater specificity about different types of arsenic
present in foods, to analyze the effect of long-term exposure to
low levels of arsenic in rice.
The agency's review comes after Consumer Reports in 2012
urged the government to limit arsenic in rice after tests of
more than 60 popular products - from Kellogg's Rice Krispies to
Gerber infant cereal - showed most contained some level of
inorganic arsenic, a known human carcinogen.