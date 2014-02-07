Arseus sees profit and sales growth in 2014

BRUSSELS Feb 7 Medical and pharmaceutical
supplies group Arseus forecast further growth of sales
and profit margins in 2014, after increasing its recurring core
profit by almost a third in 2013.
For 2014 the company said revenues would be at least 480
million euros ($652.8 million) with a recurring core profit
margin of 26 percent. This compares with the 386 million euros
revenues and a 25.4 percent margin in 2013.
The group made an overall net loss of 32 million euros in
2013, however, following several divestments of its medical
supplies business over the course of the year.