Belgium's Arseus sells units to U.S. group Henry Schein

BRUSSELS Jan 6 Belgian healthcare group Arseus
has sold several small units of its healthcare
supplies business to U.S. group Henry Schein for 50
million euros ($68.07 million), the company said on Monday.
Arseus sold its dental software units Julie and Arseus
Dental Lab as well as Arseus Dental Solutions Benelux and France
Ouest, which have joint annual sales of about 70 million euros.
In August, Arseus said that it was considering options for
the group's Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Specialities
divisions, after sales for these businesses fell in the first
half.
The group had already disposed of its dental distribution
activities in November and said on Monday it would make further
announcements in the first half of 2014.