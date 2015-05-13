Sotheby's scores its second-best post-war, contemporary art total

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 A day after rival Christie's
sold the most expensive painting in auction history, Sotheby's
fell just shy of its best-ever contemporary art result, taking
in some $380 million and setting records for artists including
Christopher Wool and Sigmar Polke.
Led by Mark Rothko's untitled yellow and blue oil from 1954
which sold for $46.5 million -- nearer the low end of its
pre-sale estimate -- the auction saw steady, if not unfettered
bidding for top works by Roy Lichtenstein, Gerhard Richter,
Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol.
Of the 63 works on offer only seven failed to find buyers,
though a number of its top-priced works came in nearer the low
estimates.
The sale totaled $379,676,000, including Sotheby's
commission of just over 12 percent, well within its pre-sale
estimate of $315 million to $411 million.
Officials hailed the result as a huge success, some $500,000
short of Sotheby's' best-ever total for a post-war and
contemporary auction.
"The depth of global participation this evening was
extraordinary," said senior international specialist for
contemporary art and auctioneer Oliver Barker, echoing
sentiments prevalent for several years running about the
expanding and increasingly global art market.
Among the sale's high points, Wool's Untitled (RIOT) soared
to $29.9 million, doubling the estimate and breaking his auction
record.
Lichtenstein's "The Ring (Engagement)" was bought by an
Asian collector, fetching $41.7 million, short of its $50
million estimate. But in a sign of the ever-soaring prices for
top-tier post-war works, Sotheby's noted that "The Ring" had
sold for $2.2 million when it was last auctioned in 1997.
Polke set a record with "Dschungel (Jungle)," which sold for
$27.1 million, nearly three times what it achieved just four
years ago. In all seven artists set new records on the night.
An Asian collector also spent big for Richter's colorful
"Abstraktes Bild," which sold for $28.3 million, while Warhol's
"Superman" doubled expectations, fetching $14.4 million.
The spring auctions continue on Wednesday, when Christie's
holds it post-war and contemporary sale. On Monday night the
auction house sold Picasso's "Les femmes d'Alger (Version 'O')"
just under $180 million, the highest price ever for a single
work of art in auction history.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)