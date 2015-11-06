Sotheby's moves more than $300 million in Impressionist, modern art

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Sotheby's set a new record for a
blue period Picasso with a double-sided erotic portait at
Thursday's $300 million-plus auction of Impressionist and modern
art, which helped dim the memory of a flabby result just one
night earlier.
Making steady if unspectacular prices, just over
three-quarters of the 47 works on offer found buyers, with the
$306.7 million total including commission comfortably beating
the $275 million low pre-sale estimate. Sotheby's had tagged the
high estimate at about $370 million.
Picasso's "La Gommeuse" blue period portrait as expected
achieved the top price, fetching $67.5 million, meeting its $60
million expectation. Estimates do not include commission of just
over 12 percent.
The sale marked a recovery of sorts from the auction house's
widely touted sale of the collection of its one-time owner and
chairman Alfred Taubman, who was famously convicted and briefly
imprisoned in 2002 after a price fixing scandal that also
enveloped archrival Christie's.
That auction made $377 million, barely making its low
estimate.
Officials seemed to breathe a sigh of relief, with Simon
Shaw, co-head of Impressionist and modern art worldwide, lauding
what he called "a small sale that packed a real punch," and saw
"a very strong result for any various owner sale in the
category."
The auction house noted its $1.67 billion Impressionist and
modern total for the year so far was already the highest in its
271-year history.
Other highlights included Van Gogh's atmospheric landscape,
"Paysage sous un ciel mouvementé," which sold for $54 million
against a pre-sale estimate of $50 million to $70 million, and
Kazimir Malevich's "Mystic Suprematism," being sold by the
artist's heirs, which went for $33.9 million (estimate $35
million to $45 million).
At least two of the top 10 lots were bought by Asian private
collectors, continuing a trend of recent seasons.
But in a sign that prices for top-tier works might be
moderating, the sale's top-priced works all sold at the very
lowest end of their estimate ranges.
David Norman, Shaw's partner, explained that with expanding
markets like those of the past five years, estimates tend to lag
behind rising prices.
"It's a smart market at the higher price levels," Norman
said. "People are not going to be led by estimates."
"We're seeing great prices, but there isn't a relentless,
frothy competition and inflation," he added.
The auctions continue next week at Sotheby's and at rival
Christie's which holds three major evening sales.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)