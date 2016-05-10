Rodin sculpture sets auction record at spotty Sotheby's sale

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 A Rodin sculpture set a new
artist's auction record at Sotheby's on Monday when it sold for
$20.4 million, but the strong price was likely to provide little
reassurance to an art market that many fear is softening after
years of spiking prices.
Sotheby's sale of Impressionist and modern art took in a
total of $144.4 million, missing the low pre-sale estimate of
about $165 million for 62 lots offered. One-third of the works
went unsold.
Despite some high points that drew spirited bidding, the
sale was marked by its relatively high unsold rate, and somewhat
tepid prices for works that did find buyers.
Rodin's marble sculpture, "L'Eternal Printemps," soared far
beyond its estimated price of $8 million to $12 million, and
broke the Rodin auction record of just under $20 million.
Drawing intense, global competition, Sotheby's pointed to
the work as emblematic of the kind of fresh-to-market, quality
works that auction houses must now offer to elicit strong prices
and spirited bidding.
Executives employed words such as discerning, measured and
selective to characterize both the night's results and the
present market itself.
"It's emblematic of the marketplace we're in right now,"
said Helena Newman, European chairman of Impressionist and
modern art, adding "It's nuanced market."
After years of soaring prices, both Sotheby's and rival
Christie's have assembled markedly smaller spring sales, with no
works carrying estimates much beyond $40 million. In recent
seasons several works have broken the $100 million mark.
The sale's expected highlight, Andre Derain's "Les Voiles
rouges" estimated at $15 million to $20 million, failed to sell.
Picasso's "Buste d'homme Laure," expected to fetch $8 million
to $12 million, suffered the same fate.
Among highlights, Maurice de Vlaminck's "Sous-bois" fetched
$16.4 million, in the midst of the estimate range, and Monet's
"Maree basse aux Petites-Dalles" sold for $9.9 million, nearly
doubling the high estimate. Three Monets were among the 10
highest-priced lots.
Sotheby's has suffered a spate of resignations by top-tier
executives, many of whom had worked there for decades, as well
as the departure of its long-serving CEO.
The auction stood in contrast to Christie's curated sale on
Sunday featuring challenging works by artists typically
considered less-than commercial. It took in $78 million, handily
beating the pre-sale estimate of about $60 million. But
Christie's curated sale last fall, notably, totaled $495
million.
The auctions continue on Tuesday with Christie's post-war
and contemporary art auction.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)