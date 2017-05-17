Star lot withdrawn at Sotheby's, a Malevich fetches $21 mln at N.Y. auction

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 Impressionist and modern art
achieved some respectable results at Sotheby's on Tuesday, but
the sale was marked by the 11th-hour withdrawal of its
much-hyped star offering, an early masterpiece by Egon Schiele.
A night earlier, rival Christie's kicked off New York's
spring sales with a solid $289 million Impressionist and modern
total, helping reassure an uncertain art market in the wake of
recent seasons when owners were reluctant to put their art works
up for auction.
Sotheby's managed to move $173.8 million in fine art,
including commission of just over 12 percent, against pre-sale
expectations of $147 million to $210 million.
Nearly three-quarters of the 50 works on offer found buyers,
with heavy participation by Asian, Russian and European bidders,
Sotheby's said.
Sotheby's announced the Schiele's withdrawal moments before
the sale. Later it gave no explanation, apart from the owner
having decided against selling "Danaë," painted when the
Austrian artist was just 19, at this time.
The auction house had promoted the painting as the most
important early work ever to come to auction and predicted it
would fetch up to $40 million, which would have set a new
Schiele record.
With the Schiele out of contention, the top lot ended up
being Kazimir Malevich's "Suprematist Composition with Plane in
Projection," an abstract oil painting which soared to $21.2
million, handily beating its $12 million to $18 million
estimate.
Other highlights included Max Ernst's "Le Roi jouant avec la
reine," a bronze work which drew more than 10 bidders and
fetched just under $16 million, four times the low estimate. It
set a record for an Ernst sculpture.
Monet's "Le Bassin aux nympheas" sold for the same price,
but had been estimated to sell for $14 million to $18 million.
Sculpture sold well overall, including Diego Giacommetti's
"Bibliotheque," which set an artist's record with a $6.3 million
price tag.
On Monday Christie's sale was led by Brancusi's bronze
sculpture "La muse endormie," which smashed the artist's record
when it soared to $57.4 million, doubling the pre-sale estimate.
"It's a very discerning, very savvy marketplace that is
successful in separating out the wheat from the chaff," said
Simon Shaw, co-head of Impressionist and modern art.
"People are looking for the best," he added, citing such
considerations as provenance, rarity and whether or not a work
was fresh to the market.
The auctions continue on Wednesday with Christie's sale of
contemporary art, a category that almost single handedly drove
the market's most recent boom.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Eric Meijer)