Ruby sets record, pink diamond and pearls shine at Sotheby's sale

* "Pigeon blood" ruby by Cartier nets record $30.42 million
* Pink diamond belonged to niece of Emperor Napoleon I
* Coloured diamonds and natural pearls fetch strong prices
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 12 A Burmese ruby weighing 25.59
carats sold for a world record 28.25 million Swiss francs
($30.42 million) at Tuesday's auction that saw strong demand for
coloured stones and exceptional natural pearls, Sotheby's said.
"The Sunrise Ruby", the star lot that had the rare grading
of 'pigeon's blood' colour, was hotly disputed by two telephone
bidders. From a private collection of Cartier jewels, it had
been estimated at 11.7 million to 17.5 million Swiss francs.
"A new record price for a ruby," David Bennett, the chairman
of Sotheby's international jewellery division who conducted the
auction, said as he brought down the hammer to applause.
"In over 40 years, I cannot recall ever having seen another
Burmese ruby of this exceptional size possessing such
outstanding colour," he said before the Geneva sale.
A historic pink diamond fetched 14.8 million Swiss francs
($15.94 million). Graded fancy vivid pink, it is believed to
have been part of the incredible jewellery collection of
Princess Mathilde Bonaparte, niece of France's Emperor Napoleon
I, according to the auction house.
"The exquisite 8.72 carat stone only recently resurfaced,
having been kept in a bank vault since the 1940s," Sotheby's
said. Neither the seller nor the buyer were identified.
Including the buyer's premium, the pink diamond sold to a
man bidding in the centre of the room, within the range of its
pre-sale estimate of 13.6 million to 17.5 million Swiss francs.
"The market for coloured diamonds and precious gemstones has
never been stronger, and pink diamonds rank among the rarest of
all," Sotheby's said in a statement.
A rare natural pearl necklace, composed of two graduated
rows strung with a total of 78 pearls, soared to 6.5 million
Swiss francs, setting a world auction record, Sotheby's said.
In all, 453 of 484 lots found new owners, netting a total of
149.85 million Swiss francs at the semi-annual jewellery sales
taking place in the Swiss city this week while art auctions are
held in New York.
A Picasso oil painting from 1955 smashed the record for the
most expensive artwork ever sold at auction when it soared to
$179.4 million at Christie's in New York on Monday.
At Christie's in Geneva on Wednesday, a diamond brooch given
by Spain's King Alfonso XII to his wife as a wedding gift and
ruby ear pendants once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis are
among highlights of a sale that could fetch more than $80
million.
($1 = 0.9287 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)