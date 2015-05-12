UPDATE 1-Ruby sets record, pink diamond and pearls shine at Sotheby's sale

* "Pigeon blood" ruby by Cartier nets record $30.42 million
* Pink diamond belonged to niece of Emperor Napoleon I
* Coloured diamonds and natural pearls fetch strong prices
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 12 A Burmese ruby weighing 25.59
carats sold for a world record 28.25 million Swiss francs
($30.42 million) at Tuesday's auction that saw strong demand for
coloured stones and exceptional natural pearls, Sotheby's said.
"The Sunrise Ruby", which has the rare grading of 'pigeon's
blood' colour, was hotly disputed by two private collectors
bidding by telephone, it said, declining to name the anonymous
buyer. From a private collection of Cartier jewels, it had been
estimated at 11.7 million to 17.5 million Swiss francs.
"A new record price for a ruby," David Bennett, the chairman
of Sotheby's international jewellery division who conducted the
auction, said as he brought down the hammer to applause.
Bennett later told reporters: "It becomes the most expensive
coloured gemstone that is not a diamond.
"It completely mesmerised me, in a sense for me it is the
stone of my (40-year) career, it's just a magical stone".
A historic pink diamond fetched 14.8 million Swiss francs
($15.94 million). Graded fancy vivid pink, it is believed to
have been part of the incredible jewellery collection of
Princess Mathilde Bonaparte, niece of France's Emperor Napoleon
I, according to the auction house.
"The exquisite 8.72 carat stone only recently resurfaced,
having been kept in a bank vault since the 1940s," Sotheby's
said. Neither the seller nor the buyer, a man bidding in the
centre of the room, were identified.
"The market for coloured diamonds and precious gemstones has
never been stronger, and pink diamonds rank among the rarest of
all," Sotheby's said in a statement.
A rare natural pearl necklace, composed of two graduated
rows strung with a total of 78 pearls, soared to 6.5 million
Swiss francs, setting a world auction record, Sotheby's said.
"Natural pearls made huge prices, all soaring multiple times
beyond pre-sale estimates," Bennett said.
In all, 453 of 484 lots found new owners, netting a total of
149.85 million Swiss francs at Sotheby's jewellery sale.
At rival Christie's in Geneva on Wednesday, a diamond brooch
given by Spain's King Alfonso XII to his wife as a wedding gift
and ruby ear pendants once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
are among highlights of a sale that could fetch more than $80
million.
($1 = 0.9287 Swiss francs)
