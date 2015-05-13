Sapphire sets record at Christie's, Spanish royal brooch stranded

| GENEVA
GENEVA May 13 Rare coloured gems led by a
record-setting sapphire found new owners at Christie's on
Wednesday, but a heavily publicised brooch from Spain's royal
family was left on the block.
"The inexorable rise in demand for coloured gemstones and
pearls continued this evening," Rahul Kadakia, international
head of Christie's jewelry department who conducted the Geneva
auction, said in a statement.
A fancy vivid pink diamond weighing 5.18 carats was the top
lot, fetching 10 million Swiss francs ($10.91 million), within
its presale estimate of 9.5 million to 12.5 million francs.
A 55.5 carat flawless pear-shaped diamond netted 8.4 million
francs, just missing its presale estimate. An Asian private
buyer made the winning bid by telephone.
"The buyer of the pear-shaped diamond got a deal, a very
good purchase," Geneva-based jewelry dealer Eric Valdieu told
Reuters in the showroom.
A 35.1 carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring went for 6.89
million francs, "establishing a world auction record for a
Kashmir sapphire" at more than $200,000 per carat, Christie's
said. It had been estimated at 3 million to 4 million francs.
"The Kashmir sapphire and natural pearls stand out from this
sale, which was less spectacular than usual," Valdieu said.
Van Cleef ruby and diamond ear pendants and a matching ring
given to Jacqueline Kennedy by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle
Onassis for their 1968 wedding fetched 342,000 francs, a
Christie's spokeswoman said.
An Asian private collector bought the set, which had been
part of her estate sold by Sotheby's in 1996.
Four stunning pieces by Paris-based American jeweler Joel
Arthur Rosenthal, known as JAR, soared beyond their estimates,
led by a Burmese sapphire, amethyst and diamond ring that
fetched 725,000 francs.
However, a 19th century diamond brooch from Spain's royal
family, featured on the cover of Christie's catalogue, and which
had been estimated at up to 2 million francs, went unsold.
The final bid of 900,000 francs failed to reach the secret
reserve price set by the seller, Baroness Thyssen-Bornemizsa.
She was the fifth wife of the late Baron Hans Heinrich
Thyssen-Bornemisza, a European industrialist and major art
collector.
The brooch was given by Spain's King Alfonso XII to the
Archduchess Maria Christina of Austria for their wedding in 1879
and remained with the family until the 1980s.
Only 264 of 341 lots on offer sold, for a total of 91.25
million francs.
At rival Sotheby's on Tuesday, a 25.59 carat Cartier
ruby ring went for a world record 28.25 million Swiss
francs($30.42 million) at a sale that fetched 150 million
francs.
($1 = 0.9163 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay. Editing by Andre Grenon)