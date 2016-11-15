Pink diamond nets $18 mln in "healthy" market - Christie's

| GENEVA
GENEVA Nov 15 A pear-shaped pink diamond sold
for 18.127 million Swiss francs ($18.11 million) on Tuesday to
an Asian collector bidding by telephone at an auction marked by
"healthy prices", Christie's said.
The top lot at its semi-annual Geneva sale, the stone weighs
9.14 carats and is graded fancy vivid pink, the highest possible
colour grading. Its pre-sale estimate was 16 million Swiss
francs to 18 million.
"The pink diamond (went to) an Asian collector, a big mega
Asian collector," Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry
at Christie's, told reporters after conducting the sale.
In May, rival Sotheby's sold a pear-shaped vivid
pink diamond of 15.38 carats for 30.8 million Swiss francs
($31.46 million at the time), setting a world record.
Christie's, celebrating its 250th anniversary, netted nearly
97 million Swiss francs with 77 percent of 217 lots sold,
against 110 million francs a year ago. Several major gems,
including a Colombian emerald and diamond ring by New York
jeweller David Webb, stalled on the block.
A pair of diamond drop earrings, "Miroir de l'Amour" (Mirror
of Love) by a new French boutique jeweller that has revived the
illustrious name and "same philosophy" of 18th Century jewellers
Boehmer et Bassenge, sold for 17.56 million Swiss francs after
more than 5 minutes of bidding. They had no reserve price, the
secret minimum set by the owner, which is rare at auctions.
"It made a great price for a really fabulous pair of
diamonds. Very healthy prices will give a great boost to the
white diamond market," Kadakia said. "Diamonds are bouncing
back."
The auction house said the flawless white stones, weighing
52.55 and 50.47 carats, respectively, are the "the world's
largest perfect pear-shaped diamond drops ever to be offered at
auction". The pre-sale estimate was 20-30 million Swiss francs
for the earrings, whose buyer remained anonymous.
"The buyer is highly likely to be a newly minted Russian or
Chinese billionaire oligarch or business tycoon, who does not
shy from flaunting their wealth," Tobias Kormind, managing
director of London-based 77 Diamonds, said in a statement
earlier this week.
A Boehmer et Bassenge diamond and coloured necklace, offered
on the same terms, went for 8.047 million francs.
A white diamond ring by Bulgari, a rectangular stone
weighing 32.33 carats, fetched 4.35 million francs, surpassing
its estimate of 2-3 million.
Christie's is owned by French retail magnate Francois
Pinault's holding company Artemis SA. At Sotheby's sale on
Wednesday night, the "Sky Blue Diamond" of 8.01 carats, is
estimated at $15-25 million.
($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs)
(Reporting and writing by Stephanie Nebehay; additional
reporting by Marina Depetris; Editing by Bernard Orr)