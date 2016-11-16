CORRECTED-Coloured diamonds soar, Russian royal gems stall at Sotheby's

(Corrects date to Nov. 16)
* Pink and blue diamonds fetch strong prices
* Sotheby's sale in Geneva nets $136 million
* Russian crown jewels stranded on auction block
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 16 Coloured diamonds fetched strong
prices on Wednesday, with rare and large pink and blue stones
finding new owners who paid in the double-digit millions for
"rare treasures", Sotheby's said.
A step-cut fancy intense pink diamond weighing 17.07 carats,
set in a ring between triangular diamonds, netted 20.8 million
Swiss francs ($20.75 million), far exceeding its pre-sale
estimate of 11.8-14.7 million francs, to become the top lot.
The "Sky Blue Diamond", a rare large blue stone set in a
ring by Cartier, sold for 17.1 million Swiss francs ($17.06
million), the auction house said.
The emerald-cut blue diamond weighing 8.01 carats, from a
private collection, had been estimated at $15-25 million.
The buyers were not immediately identified.
"Coloured diamonds are very much in demand still, and very
healthy," David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's
International Jewellery Division, told reporters after
conducting the semi-annual sale at a Geneva lakeside hotel.
"People who want the rarest and the most beautiful are
seeking out these rare treasures," he said.
The stone was graded fancy vivid blue, the highest possible
colour grading, awarded to barely one percent of blue diamonds
submitted to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA),
according to Sotheby's catalogue.
At Christie's on Tuesday, a pear-shaped pink diamond sold
for 18.127 million Swiss francs ($18.11 million) to an Asian
collector bidding by telephone. The sale, which fetched 97
million francs, was marked by "healthy prices", it said.
In all, the Sotheby's sale netted 136.7 million Swiss francs
($136.39 million), with 87.4 percent of the 341 lots sold. Four
pieces brought more than $10 million each.
But a diamond necklace from the Russian crown jewels,
commissioned by Catherine the Great (1729-1796), failed to sell,
stranded on the block after failing to meet a secret reserve
price set by the owner. Its pre-sale estimate was $3-5 million.
The royal piece, with a diamond bowknot clasp, was kept in a
strong room of the Kremlin during World War One and sold by the
Bolshevik government as part of a 1927 auction.
A 19th-Century Russian historical piece, a parure of white
and coloured diamonds estimated at $3-5 million, also stalled.
Catherine I of Russia, second wife of Peter the Great, may
have given it to the Ottoman Sultan Ahmed III as part of a
"ransom" to help negotiate the end of the siege of Pruth in
1711, Sotheby's said.
($1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Marina Depetris; editing by Andrew
Roche)