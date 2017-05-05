Auction houses see signs of art market uptick ahead of New York sales

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 5 As auction powerhouses
Christie's and Sotheby's gear up for their New York
spring sales, hopes are high that a host of major works the
likes of which have not hit the block for several seasons will
reap strong, even record, prices.
After years of gangbuster results marked by soaring prices,
both auction houses staged relatively modest sales last year,
owing largely, they say, to hesitancy on the part of consignors
in an unsettled global market.
No works carried estimates much beyond $40 million, in
contrast to recent seasons when many pieces broke the $100
million barrier. Executives resorted to employing such terms as
discerning, measured and selective to characterize both the
market, and some flabby results.
But collectors' hunger for top-tier works also drove some
heavy spending in the fall, said Brook Hazelton, president of
Christie's Americas, citing its Claude Monet record price in
November.
"Those successes gave a tremendous boost to seller
confidence, and since that time we have seen a meaningful
increase in supply," Hazelton told Reuters.
"We have witnessed strong demand for breakthrough
masterpieces," said Simon Shaw, co-head of Impressionist and
modern art at rival Sotheby's, citing one of its star offerings,
Egon Schiele's, "Danaë," as just one example.
Painted when the artist was just 19, the work characterized
by the auction house as his first masterpiece is expected to
fetch as much as $40 million, not including commission, which
would set a new Schiele record.
Traditionally the auction houses' largest, the spring sales
in New York kick off on May 15 as Christie's features Pablo
Picasso's 1939 portrait of muse Dora Maar, "Femme assise, robe
bleue," estimated at between $35 million and $50 million, for
its Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale.
Other highlights of the week-long sales include Cy Twombly's
"Leda and the Swan," carrying a $55 million high estimate, and
Francis Bacon's "Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer,"
both at Christie's.
Bacon's 1963 triptych of his lover, which was once owned by
Roald Dahl, is expected to sell for $50 million to $70 million.
Works by Andy Warhol -- one of his iconic Campbell's soup
cans -- and Roy Lichtenstein are each estimated to sell for $25
million to $35 million.
At Sotheby's, Jean-Michel Basquiat's untitled work from
1982, last auctioned in 1984 for a mere $19,000, is now expected
to fetch more than $60 million, making it among the week's
highest-estimated works and setting it up to break the artist's
auction record of $57.3 million set just a year ago.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)