Pear-shaped pink diamond sells for $31.5 million at Sotheby's

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints co-heads of global leveraged finance
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
GENEVA May 17 A rare pear-shaped vivid pink diamond fetched 30.8 million Swiss francs ($31.46 million) at auction on Tuesday, Sotheby's said, but several other large stones failed to reach the reserve prices set by the sellers.
The "Unique Pink", weighing 15.38 carats and mounted on a ring, sold to a telephone bidder. It was the star lot at the saleroom's semi-annual auction in Geneva, with a pre-sale estimate of $28 million-$38 million.
Neither the seller nor the buyer were immediately identified. ($1 = 0.9791 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed private antitrust lawsuits brought by investors including big U.S. cities accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the pivotal Libor benchmark interest rate to move forward.
* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since 2014