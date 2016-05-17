Pear-shaped pink diamond sells for $31.5 million at Sotheby's

GENEVA May 17 A rare pear-shaped vivid pink diamond fetched 30.8 million Swiss francs ($31.46 million) at auction on Tuesday, Sotheby's said, but several other large stones failed to reach the reserve prices set by the sellers.

The "Unique Pink", weighing 15.38 carats and mounted on a ring, sold to a telephone bidder. It was the star lot at the saleroom's semi-annual auction in Geneva, with a pre-sale estimate of $28 million-$38 million.

Neither the seller nor the buyer were immediately identified. ($1 = 0.9791 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)