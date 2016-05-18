UPDATE 2-Blue diamond soars to world record $57.6 mln at Christie's

(Adds details, quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA May 18 The "Oppenheimer Blue", a large
and rare diamond, sold for 56.837 million Swiss francs ($57.6
million) at auction on Wednesday, setting a world record for any
gem after a dramatic see-saw bidding process, Christie's in
Geneva said.
"It's the most expensive jewel ever sold at auction,"
Christie's spokeswoman Alexandra Kindermann told Reuters.
The previous record was held by the "Blue Moon Diamond",
sold at rival Sotheby's for $48.6 million last November. The new
Hong Kong owner renamed that stone the "Blue Moon Josephine".
The Oppenheimer, the largest fancy vivid blue diamond ever
offered at auction, is a rectangular diamond weighing 14.62
carats that previously belonged to Sir Philip Oppenheimer, who
controlled the Diamond Syndicate in London. It had a pre-sale
estimate of $38 million-$45 million.
The packed Geneva saleroom broke into applause as Rahul
Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewellery, brought
down the hammer after two phone bidders ended a 20-minute
battle. The buyer's identity was not immediately known.
Bidding opened at 30 million Swiss francs for the blue
diamond, the top lot at the half-yearly sale, and amid the long
pauses between telephone bids, Kadakia quipped: "These stones
come along once in a lifetime. We have to wait."
"As head of the London-based Central Selling Organisation
for 45 years and serving as Chairman for the Diamond Trading
Company branch, Sir Philip oversaw a diamond sales cartel set up
by De Beers to keep strict control over the diamond supply
worldwide," the Christie's catalogue said.
"Oriental Sunrise", a pair of orange-yellow diamond drop
earrings sold for 11.36 million Swiss francs ($11.52 million), a
spokeswoman said.
At Sotheby's on Tuesday, a rare pear-shaped vivid
pink diamond fetched 30.8 million Swiss francs, purchased by a
private Asian collector.
Christie's sale netted a total of 146.8 million Swiss francs
($148.69 million), falling short of Sotheby's $175.2 million.
"Two days of highly successful auctions that momentarily
made us forget about a quiet market with their good results,
even very good," Eric Valdieu, a Geneva-based jewelry dealer
formerly with Christie's, told Reuters.
"Geneva auctions have reached new heights in total value,
it's unheard of," he added.
Christie's is owned by French retail magnate Francois
Pinault's holding company Artemis SA.
($1 = 0.9873 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson and
Alan Crosby)