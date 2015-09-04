Mall developer Taubman's $500 million art collection up for auction

NEW YORK, Sept 4 Works by Pablo Picasso, Jackson
Pollock and Amedeo Modigliani are going up for auction from the
late U.S. mall developer A. Alfred Taubman's collection, which
is valued at more than $500 million, Sotheby's said on Friday.
The auction house said the more than 500 works stretching
from antiquity to contemporary art make up the most valuable
private collection ever offered at auction.
The collection will be auctioned in New York in a series of
sales starting in November.
Taubman, a billionaire who founded the shopping mall
business Taubman Centers Inc, died in April at the age
of 91. In 1983, he bought Sotheby's and is credited with
revolutionizing the way auction houses did business by
pioneering such sales as the jewels of the Duchess of Windsor
and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis estate in the 1980s and
1990s.
In the early 2000s, Taubman was tried and jailed for 10
months for an international price-fixing conspiracy with
competing auction house Christie's.
Proceeds from the sales will be used to settle estate tax
obligations and fund the A. Alfred Taubman Foundation, Sotheby's
said.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)