Munch's $120 million "The Scream" to be displayed at NY museum

Sept 18 Edvard Munch's "The Scream," which sold
for $120 million at Sotheby's in May, will be displayed
at New York's Museum of Modern Art for six months, the museum
said on Tuesday.
Munch created four versions of "The Scream" between 1893 and
1910. The 1895 pastel-on-board image of a man holding his head
and screaming as he stands beneath a red and yellow sky is the
only one in private hands.
It was reportedly bought by U.S. financier Leon Black and is
the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction. The other
versions are in museums in Norway.
Black is the lead partner of Apollo Global Management and
No. 330 on Forbes' list of billionaires. He sits on the boards
of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and New York's Metropolitan
Museum of Art.
"The Scream" will be on view at MoMA from October 24 until
April 29, 2013.