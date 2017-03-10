版本:
Brazil's Arteris loses registration as publicly listed company

SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazilian toll road operator Arteris SA said in a securities filing on Friday its registration as a publicly listed company was canceled on Wednesday after controlling shareholders delisted the company.

Last year, Spain's Abertis, together with a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, spent 527 million reais ($166 million) to delist Arteris. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
