Abertis, Brookfield bid to buy out rest of Brazil motorways business

MADRID May 1 Spanish infrastructure group
Abertis said on Friday it was launching an offer to buy
out the listed shares in its Brazilian motorways operator
Arteris, alongside its partner, a unit of Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management.
Abertis and Brookfield Brazil Motorways Holdings
already have a 69 percent stake in Arteris, which operates some
3,250 km of highways in the South American country, through
their joint venture Participes en Brasil.
Abertis said in a statement that the bid to buy out other
shareholders, who make up nearly 31 percent of Arteris' capital,
would be set at 10.15 Brazilian reais ($3) per share, valuing
the offer at around 1.1 billion reais, or 320 million euros
($360.61 million).
The Spanish firm said the offer represented a 30 percent
premium over Arteris' average weighted share price over the past
30 days. The shares are down sharply since the 16-18 reais they
traded at in mid-2014.
The stock closed at 8.2 reais on Thursday.
($1 = 3.0147 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White. Editing by
Jane Merriman)