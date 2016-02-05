Big name Dutch art fair follows flush collectors to New York

| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Feb 5 One of the world's largest art
fairs is venturing away from its Dutch home base for the first
time as economic weakness in Europe and emerging Chinese and
Russian markets leave New York an increasingly important source
of wealthy collectors.
Nestled in a pocket of the southern Netherlands on the
German and Belgian borders, Maastricht was an odd choice for a
European art fair when a group of Dutch dealers set it up 30
years ago. It grew to rival known art centres like Paris and
London and targeted wealthy collectors in Germany and
Switzerland.
With 269 dealers, a billion euros worth of artefacts on
display and 70,000 visitors, The European Fine Art Fair is now
the world's leading fair, with hundreds of billionaire
collectors jetting in from all over the world.
Buyers including rich museums snap up works spanning 7,000
years of art history, ranging from limestone reliefs from
Egypt's Old Kingdom to renaissance masterpieces from Tuscany and
the Low Countries.
But in the latest sign of European economic woes following
years of recession, TEFAF plans to hold additional fairs in New
York in 2016 and 2017.
"Dealers have been asking us to go to New York for several
years," said chief executive Patrick Maris van Dijk. "America,
South America, is an extraordinarily important market - we want
to create a window for that audience."
American interest in the Maastricht fair became clear in
2014, when 3,000 U.S. visitors attended the event, just as EU
demand weakened.
TEFAF's own art market report showed EU sales falling 2
percent in 2013. Chinese demand grew by only 2 percent, while
U.S. sales jumped 25 percent the same year.
Maris remained bullish despite signs the art market cycle
has peaked, with leading auctioneer Christie's reporting a 5
percent fall in sales in 2015.
"Top art is irresistible and recession-proof," he said -
even if prices for top works may be falling.
An earlier attempt at opening a subsidiary fair in Beijing
in 2012 failed because of a tough business climate, he said.
But China's slowdown has since reduced the number of high
net worth individuals on the lookout for top works, much as
Russia's economic crisis has forced other big spenders to draw
in their horns.
The first of the New York fairs in October will focus on art
up to the 20th century, while its follow-up in May 2017 will
focus on contemporary art and design.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)