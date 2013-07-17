UPDATE 1-U.S. charges two former ArthroCare executives with fraud

By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, July 17 Two former executives of
ArthroCare Corp have been charged with a $400 million
scheme to defraud investors by inflating the company's earnings,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Former chief executive officer Michael Baker and former
chief financial officer Michael Gluk were charged in the federal
indictment and surrendered to law enforcement officers, the
Justice Department said in a statement.
A grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday and it was
unsealed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Texas.
Prosecutors claim that ArthroCare, a maker of medical
devices based in Austin, Texas, inflated earnings by shipping
extra products to its distributors at the end of financial
quarters, even though the shipments were not for actual orders,
so ArthroCare could count the shipments as sales and meet
earnings forecasts.
Distributors agreed to accept the shipments in exchange for
cash commissions, the ability to return the products and other
incentives, prosecutors said.
ArthroCare said in 2008 it was restating its previously
reporting earnings from the third quarter of 2006 through the
first quarter of 2008 because of its relationship with
distributors.
An ArthroCare spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
It was not immediately known if Baker or Gluk had hired an
attorney.
Two former ArthroCare vice presidents were charged with
similar allegations in August 2012.
Baker also faces three counts of making false statements
because he lied about the shipping arrangements when
investigators from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
questioned him in November 2009, according to the Justice
Department's statement.