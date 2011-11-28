CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-ArthroCare to settle class action suit for $74 mln

BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
(Corrects company name in first bullet point and paragraph one)
* ArthroCare to pay $74 mln into settlement fund
* To settle claims from purchase/sale of shares in 2007-09
Nov 28 ArthroCare Corp said it agreed to pay $74 million to settle a class action lawsuit against the surgical products maker and two of its former officers.
The agreement will settle all claims arising from the purchase or sale of its securities between Dec. 11, 2007 and Feb. 18, 2009, the Austin, Texas-based company said.
Shares of the company closed at $25.56 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Sees Q1 ASMS up 15.2 percent YOY, 2017 ASMS up about 18.5 percent YOY
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 German automaker BMW AG has agreed to pay up to $477.7 million to settle a class-action lawsuit covering about 318,000 U.S. luxury car owners who may have suffered water damage harming electrical components in vehicle trunks.