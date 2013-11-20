版本:
BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher announces an at-the-market equity program

Nov 20 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : * Announces an at-the-market equity program * Says at-the-market equity program under which it may sell up to $200 million

of its common stock.
