UPDATE 2-Arthur J Gallagher signals improving commissions

* Q3 rev $562.8 mln vs $463.2 yr ago
* Q3 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.44
* Compensation costs up 22 percent
* Operating costs rise 34 percent
Oct 25 U.S. insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher
& Co signaled that its commissions are set to improve as
prices firm in the insurance industry after years of softness.
However, the company's third-quarter earnings narrowly
missed Wall Street estimates as higher compensation and
operating costs offset better-than-expected revenue.
"We continue to see some indications of market firming and
so far our customers' businesses seem to be weathering the
recent economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Patrick Gallagher
said.
Some insurers have recently reported stronger pricing in
several lines. Chubb , Travelers and RLI Corp
posted low-to-mid single digit increases after years of
decline.
Higher premiums in turn benefit insurance brokers like
Arthur Gallagher, Aon and Marsh & McLennan that
depend on commissions for much of their revenue.
Itasca, Illinois-based Arthur Gallagher's revenue rose 21
percent to $562 million, helped by a 20 percent rise at its
brokerage segment and a 25 percent jump from risk management.
Analysts had expected revenue of $536 million.
Barclays Capital, which upgraded the U.S. commercial
property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector to "positive" on
Monday, said data from the Council of Insurance Agents and
Brokers showed bullish rate trends for the first time since
2003.
The insurance brokerage industry, which helps commercial
clients find insurance coverage for a wide range of risks, have
looked at acquisitions to boost their revenue as stiff
competition squeezed commissions.
Arthur Gallagher completed 8 acquisitions in its latest
reported quarter.
For July-September, the company earned $46.7 million, or 41
cents a share, compared with $46.2 million, or 44 cents a share,
a year ago.
Adjusted earnings came in at 43 cents a share, missing
analysts' estimates by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed down 2 percent at $30.54 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)