Artis REIT to sell Alberta retail, industrial assets -sources

| TORONTO, Sept 28
TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's Artis Real Estate
Investment Trust is looking to sell retail and
industrial assets in Alberta worth about C$300 million ($227
million) to diversify away from the oil-producing province,
according to two sources familiar with the process.
The move comes after Artis earlier this year put on the
block about 50 percent of its Calgary office assets and hired
BMO Capital Markets to run the process, the sources said.
Artis has not seen much demand for its Calgary office
assets, and there has not been any convergence in price
expectations, the sources said.
The company expects about C$300 million to C$350 million for
its Calgary office assets, the sources said.
Artis declined to comment.
Demand for the retail and industrial assets has been strong,
and interest has come from asset managers, real estate-focused
pension funds and other real estate investment trusts, the
sources said.
The sale of the retail and industrial assets could happen
through multiple deals targeting a number of buyers, and is less
likely to go to just one buyer, the sources said.
The slump in oil prices that began about two years ago has
hurt unit prices of Alberta-exposed REITs, including Artis.
About 33 percent of the company's net operating income comes
from Alberta.
The Calgary office assets are still on the table, though the
retail and industrial assets are likely to be sold faster,
probably by the end of the year, the sources said.
($1 = 1.3216 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Andrew Hay)