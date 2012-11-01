Artisan Partners files for IPO of up to $250 mln

Nov 1 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc
revived its IPO plans and filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday
to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of
Class A common stock.
The investment management firm had withdrawn its plans to go
public last December citing unfavorable market conditions.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said it plans to use
the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts.
The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "APAM." Citigroup and Goldman Sachs &
Co are lead underwriters to the offering.
The filing however did not reveal the number of shares the
company plans to sell and their price.
Artisan Partners had $64.1 billion in assets under
management and revenue of $240.5 million as of June 30.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.