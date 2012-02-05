Singapore's Artivision says in tie-up with Intel

SINGAPORE Feb 5 Artivision Technologies
Ltd, a Singapore firm that specialises in online video
advertising, said on Sunday its technology may be incorporated
into a software kit being developed by Intel Corp.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Artivision unit
ArtiMedia Pte Ltd will incorporate its front-end in-video
advertising platform and back-end advertisement serving
technology into an Intel software development kit (SDK) that
uses the U.S. semiconductor giant's "Wi-Fi Direct" technology.
"A definitive agreement is expected to be entered into
between Artimedia and Intel once the first working SDK with
Artimedia's front-end and back-end technology is deployed on a
demo mobile device," the Singapore firm said in a stock market
filing.
Intel may also invest in Artivision if a definitive
agreement is reached, the Singapore firm added.