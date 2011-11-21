Artist Hirst's diamond skull part of retrospective

LONDON Nov 21 Artist Damien Hirst's
diamond-encrusted skull sculpture will go on display as part of
the first major retrospective of his career to be staged in his
native Britain.
"For the Love of God", which fetched the then equivalent of
$100 million in 2007 when it was sold to a consortium of
investors including the artist himself, is one of Hirst's most
famous and controversial works.
A life-size platinum cast of an 18th century human skull has
been covered with 8,601 flawless diamonds, including a 52.4
carat pink stone which has been valued alone at four million
pounds ($6.3 million).
Like much of Hirst's work, the sculpture is a commentary on
mortality and death as well as market forces, although to some
critics it amounts to little more than "bling".
The work will go on show in Tate Modern's cavernous Turbine
Hall as a free display, but also accompanies a retrospective
being staged in the same London gallery.
That exhibition, running from April 4 to Sept. 9, 2012 and
sponsored by the Qatar Museums Authority, will bring together
more than 70 of Hirst's works, including a shark suspended in
formaldehyde and a bisected cow and calf.
Also on display will be examples of other Hirst trademark
pieces -- cabinets lined with medicine, spin and spot paintings
and butterfly images.
The 46-year-old is considered one of Britain's most
influential contemporary artists whose works and business acumen
have made him rich.
He rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s as the
leading member of a movement known as Young British Artists,
whose members were quickly accepted by commercial collectors
around the world and the British art establishment.
Hirst has long divided critics between those who champion
art that deals with death and the monetary value of painting and
sculpture, and those who believe he is a canny businessman more
than talented artist.
The retrospective at Tate Modern will be open during the
Summer Olympics in London and is part of the London 2012
Festival which aims to showcase British art during the event.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)