Beethoven was Olympian too, conductor Barenboim says

LONDON, July 27 Beethoven was a bit of an
Olympian too, conductor Daniel Barenboim said as he prepared to
conduct the Ninth Symphony and its famous "Ode to Joy" in London
on Friday, the day of the official Olympics opening.
Barenboim, 69, said it was "purely coincidental" that his
West-Eastern Divan Orchestra's performances of the nine
symphonies in one week at the BBC Proms summer festival
culminated on the night of the Games opening ceremony.
But speaking at a news conference on Thursday night, he
indulged the link by saying that if nothing else, performing the
Beethoven symphonies intermingled with the less familiar work of
French composer Pierre Boulez, had demonstrated "the Olympian
significance of this cycle".
"You could read a lot of ideas into this, yes, Beethoven the
Olympian, yes the Olympics brings people together," the
Argentine-born Israeli conductor said.
"But I don't think there is a real reason for doing this
except for the fact that...a very important cycle of the
complete symphonies of Beethoven, and one or two works sometimes
by Pierre Boulez in the same programmes, presented just before
the Olympics, is a sort of statement of the importance of music
in our society."
Barenboim added that Beethoven was a source of strength and
hope in a world that sometimes seems to have lost its way.
"The feeling that Beethoven has given to me is that his
music fights against this human weakness of trying to believe
that what is good we wish we could keep it forever and what is
bad will never go away.
"Beethoven's music gives me the strength to think beyond
that," he said.
He criticised Israel for what he saw as its failure to take
advantage of change in the political landscape in the Middle
East brought about by the Arab Spring uprisings.
"Every time we start something new it may go wrong, but
first of all you have to salute that, and especially Israel who
has been claiming for so many years that it is the only
democracy in the Middle East. Well, what a better opportunity,
missed again."
The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra is formed of musicians from
across the Middle East, including Israelis and Palestinians, in
the interest of promoting social and cultural harmony.
